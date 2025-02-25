Putin Signals Openness to U.S. Collaboration on Rare Earth Metals

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's readiness to collaborate with the United States on the production of rare earth metals. This move signals potential diplomatic engagement between the two major powers in a crucial sector.

During an interview with state TV Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin, Putin addressed concerns over a possible U.S.-Ukraine deal involving rare earth metals. The Russian leader downplayed any potential impacts on Russian interests, making it clear the agreement is not perceived as a threat.

Putin's comments come amid shifting global geopolitical landscapes, highlighting rare earth metals as a strategic resource. The Russian president's remarks suggest a willingness to navigate potential partnerships while maintaining Russia's economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)