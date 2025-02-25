Left Menu

Trump Team Pursues Stricter Chip Controls on China

The Trump team is working to reinforce Biden's semiconductor restrictions on China, focusing on additional curbs on companies like NVIDIA and imposing further sanctions. Meetings with Japanese and Dutch officials aim to impede companies such as Tokyo Electron and ASML from servicing semiconductor equipment in China.

The Trump administration is making moves to amplify constraints imposed by the Biden administration on semiconductor dealings with China. The aim is to make existing regulations more stringent, especially concerning major tech players such as NVIDIA and other Chinese firms.

Discussions have already taken place between U.S., Japanese, and Dutch officials to effectively limit the involvement of Tokyo Electron and ASML in maintaining semiconductor equipment located in China, according to Bloomberg News.

This strategic tightening of controls reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions and a concerted effort by the U.S. to regulate its high-tech industries' exchanges with China.

