Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: A Beacon for Innovation and Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025, highlighting Assam's investment opportunities. Union Ministers and global delegates engage in ministerial and thematic sessions. Pioneering projects for bamboo-based pulp and electric hybrid motorcycles set to boost local economy and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:22 IST
Advantage Assam 2.0: A Beacon for Innovation and Investment
Dr Uttam Singhal, MD, TWI Group & Purushottam Punamchand Singhal, Group CEO of TWI Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025 on Tuesday, a pivotal event designed to promote innovation and sustainable development in Assam. Arriving in the state a day earlier, the Prime Minister toured exhibitions showcasing diverse investment prospects.

Notable attendees at the summit include Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressing a session virtually. In a post on platform X, PM Modi emphasized the investment opportunities showcased at the event, expressing his enthusiasm.

The summit encompasses an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions, and 14 thematic sessions, alongside an extensive exhibition of Assam's economic landscape. Investors, thrilled by the prospects, are eager to share their plans for participation. Delegates from over 60 countries mark the event's global appeal, with innovative projects like a bamboo-based pulp mill and electric hybrid motorcycles poised to make significant impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025