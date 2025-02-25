Advantage Assam 2.0: A Beacon for Innovation and Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025 on Tuesday, a pivotal event designed to promote innovation and sustainable development in Assam. Arriving in the state a day earlier, the Prime Minister toured exhibitions showcasing diverse investment prospects.

Notable attendees at the summit include Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressing a session virtually. In a post on platform X, PM Modi emphasized the investment opportunities showcased at the event, expressing his enthusiasm.

The summit encompasses an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions, and 14 thematic sessions, alongside an extensive exhibition of Assam's economic landscape. Investors, thrilled by the prospects, are eager to share their plans for participation. Delegates from over 60 countries mark the event's global appeal, with innovative projects like a bamboo-based pulp mill and electric hybrid motorcycles poised to make significant impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)