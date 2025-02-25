Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Congress to Protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore Visit

The Tamil Nadu Congress, led by Selvaperunthagai, plans a black flag protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26. They oppose his stances on the three-language policy and New Education Policy, accusing him of attacking Tamil Nadu's interests and disrespecting Ambedkar.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:11 IST
TNCC president Selvaperunthagai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), headed by Selvaperunthagai, announced a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Coimbatore on February 26. The state unit plans to demonstrate by displaying black flags, expressing their discontent with Shah's policies concerning Tamil Nadu.

Selvaperunthagai criticized Shah for what he described as continuous attacks on Tamil Nadu, pointing specifically to the three-language policy, the New Education Policy, and alleged remarks against Bhimrao Ambedkar in Parliament. According to him, these issues reflect an ongoing disregard for the state's cultural and political sentiments.

During his visit, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, alongside Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The event promises performances from top artists and the introduction of a new meditation app by Sadhguru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

