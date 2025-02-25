Madhya Pradesh Attracts Rs 30 Lakh crore in Global Investors Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at a total of Rs 30.77 lakh crore were inked during the two-day Global Investors Summit held in Madhya Pradesh. Shah emphasized that these agreements, once operational, will catalyze the establishment of large and ancillary industries in the state.

Speaking at the summit's closing ceremony, Shah highlighted the impressive participation, which included over 200 Indian companies, global CEOs, unicorn founders, and delegates from more than 50 countries. The summit's innovative approach of sector-specific investment discussions aimed to propel Madhya Pradesh's holistic development and set a precedent for other states.

Shah stressed the state's commitment to realizing India's industrial and cultural vision, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'. He reiterated Madhya Pradesh's drive to stimulate job creation and become a leading manufacturing hub through wise policy-making and smart investment strategies.

The Home Minister assured transparent governance and sustainable policy implementation, indicating a positive environment for investors and stakeholders. The summit hosted in Bhopal, branded as 'Invest MP Global Investor Summit 2025', promises a new era of economic and industrial growth for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)