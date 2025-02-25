Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Attracts Rs 30 Lakh crore in Global Investors Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that MoUs worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore were signed at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit. With participation from over 200 companies and global CEOs, the summit aimed to boost industrial growth, job creation, and Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh Attracts Rs 30 Lakh crore in Global Investors Summit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at a total of Rs 30.77 lakh crore were inked during the two-day Global Investors Summit held in Madhya Pradesh. Shah emphasized that these agreements, once operational, will catalyze the establishment of large and ancillary industries in the state.

Speaking at the summit's closing ceremony, Shah highlighted the impressive participation, which included over 200 Indian companies, global CEOs, unicorn founders, and delegates from more than 50 countries. The summit's innovative approach of sector-specific investment discussions aimed to propel Madhya Pradesh's holistic development and set a precedent for other states.

Shah stressed the state's commitment to realizing India's industrial and cultural vision, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'. He reiterated Madhya Pradesh's drive to stimulate job creation and become a leading manufacturing hub through wise policy-making and smart investment strategies.

The Home Minister assured transparent governance and sustainable policy implementation, indicating a positive environment for investors and stakeholders. The summit hosted in Bhopal, branded as 'Invest MP Global Investor Summit 2025', promises a new era of economic and industrial growth for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025