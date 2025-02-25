Left Menu

Trump's Push for Keystone XL Revival Amid Controversy

Former President Donald Trump expressed a desire to revive the Keystone XL Pipeline, offering easy regulatory approvals. The project, initially proposed in 2008, faced opposition and was halted in 2021 after President Biden revoked its permit. Trump urged pipeline construction, while the company expressed no interest in resuming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:03 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited the debate over the Keystone XL Pipeline, expressing his desire to see the project revived and completed. In recent statements made via social media, Trump promised to streamline regulatory approvals, suggesting that his administration would expedite project commencement.

The controversial $9 billion pipeline, which aimed to transport 830,000 barrels of oil daily from Canada to U.S. refiners, was initially halted under President Biden's administration due to environmental concerns. TC Energy, the project's former owner, ceased the pipeline's development in 2021 after the revocation of its key permit.

Despite Trump's encouragement, the company maintaining the pipeline's interests clarified it has moved on. South Bow Energy, which took over after TC Energy, confirmed its focus on exploring other avenues to increase Canadian oil supplies, distancing itself from Keystone XL's revival.

