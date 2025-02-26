Left Menu

Markets Tumble as Consumer Confidence Wanes

U.S. stocks fell as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit month-low points due to declining consumer confidence. The risk-off environment saw the Dow slightly rise, while other indices dropped. Economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions contributed to the volatility, affecting major sectors and market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:25 IST
Markets Tumble as Consumer Confidence Wanes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting their lowest points in a month. The decline was driven significantly by a bleak consumer confidence report, highlighting rising economic uncertainties and triggering a market selloff.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their fourth straight session of losses, while the Dow showed modest gains. Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, remarked on the prevailing risk-off sentiment, fueled by hesitations over consumer spending.

Impacted by the steepest drop in consumer confidence since August 2021, various sectors recorded losses, with the energy sector suffering the most. Geopolitical tensions and economic worries continued to stir market volatility, evidenced by the CBOE market volatility index spike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025