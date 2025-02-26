Markets Tumble as Consumer Confidence Wanes

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting their lowest points in a month. The decline was driven significantly by a bleak consumer confidence report, highlighting rising economic uncertainties and triggering a market selloff.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their fourth straight session of losses, while the Dow showed modest gains. Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, remarked on the prevailing risk-off sentiment, fueled by hesitations over consumer spending.

Impacted by the steepest drop in consumer confidence since August 2021, various sectors recorded losses, with the energy sector suffering the most. Geopolitical tensions and economic worries continued to stir market volatility, evidenced by the CBOE market volatility index spike.

