Egg Prices to Soar as Bird Flu Battle Intensifies

The USDA predicts egg prices could surge by over 40% in 2025. The Trump administration plans a USD 1 billion investment to combat bird flu by enhancing farm biosecurity. While egg prices have doubled since the 2022 outbreak, the current measures focus on mitigating virus spread and supporting affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:19 IST
  • United States

Egg prices are set to skyrocket by more than 40% in 2025, according to a prediction by the Agriculture Department. This comes as the Trump administration unveiled new measures Wednesday to combat bird flu and address the rising cost of eggs.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a USD 1 billion investment aimed at tightening biosecurity on farms. This investment builds on the roughly USD 2 billion already spent since the 2022 bird flu outbreak. Despite these efforts, controlling the virus remains a challenge, as it's easily spread by migrating wild birds.

To prevent further infections, egg and poultry farmers have implemented preventative measures, like changing clothing and sanitizing equipment. However, egg prices have doubled, with many chickens culled to curb the virus's spread. Officials hope the new plan will stabilize the market, though any consumer relief at the checkout may take time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

