Dollar Stays Strong Amid Economic Jitters

The U.S. dollar strengthened as Treasury yields rose, while concerns grew over tariffs under President Trump's administration. Asian stocks showed mixed results, with technology shares unaffected by Nvidia's earnings. Uncertainty persisted in U.S. trade policy, and markets awaited key economic data to gauge slowdown risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained strength during early Asian trading hours on Thursday, buoyed by rising Treasury yields, as markets weighed the potential impact of tariffs and economic policies under President Donald Trump.

Asian stock markets displayed mixed performances; technology shares did not notably react to Nvidia's earnings report. Meanwhile, Bitcoin lingered below $85,000, and gold prices remained stable despite ongoing trade tensions affecting market sentiment.

The looming imposition of tariffs on major trading partners Canada and Mexico added to the uncertainty. While Trump suggested a new April 2 deadline, a White House statement maintained the original March 2 date, contributing to confusion in U.S. trade policy. Economic indicators suggested potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with GDP and inflation data closely watched for confirmation of an economic slowdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

