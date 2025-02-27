Servotech and CIMSME to Light Up India with 100k Solar Rooftops by 2026

Servotech Renewable Power System announced an agreement with the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) to advance solar energy adoption throughout India. The partnership seeks to install 100,000 solar rooftop systems in residences by 2026, under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

A user-friendly mobile app, developed jointly by CIMSME and Servotech, will streamline the solar energy adoption process for homeowners. The app will manage everything from initial roof inspections and documentation to system installation, monitoring, and subsidy applications.

CIMSME plans to deploy a 30,000-strong workforce on a PIN code basis to facilitate sales and oversee installations across the nation. Registered with 62 discoms, Servotech will offer comprehensive solar solutions, including Solar Photovoltaic Generation Systems from 2kW to 10kW, and provide maintenance services, ensuring optimal system performance.

