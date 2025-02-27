South African Maize Harvest Set for Bumper Year

In a promising development for South African agriculture, the country's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) announced that the maize harvest for the 2024/2025 season is expected to increase by 8% compared to last year.

The CEC's first summer crop forecast projects a substantial harvest totaling 13.9 million metric tons, up from 12.85 million tons the previous season. This marks a significant boost for a key staple grain in the region.

The anticipated haul comprises 7.4 million tons of white maize, primarily for human consumption, and 6.5 million tons of yellow maize, which is predominantly used for animal feed.

(With inputs from agencies.)