NCL's Rejuvenation Charge: Impact on Coal Dispatches

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) will impose a Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge of Rs 300 per tonne on coal dispatches from May 2025, expected to generate Rs 3,877.50 crore. The initiative aims to support mine rehabilitation in coal-bearing regions. The additional levy will be applied uniformly over the notified coal price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:39 IST
  • India

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, is set to implement a "Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge" amounting to Rs 300 per tonne on all coal dispatches starting May 1, 2025.

The regulatory filing indicates that this additional charge is projected to generate approximately Rs 3,877.50 crore, supporting NCL's revenue goals.

Industry insiders reveal that the imposition is part of efforts to fund mine rehabilitation and resettlement projects, as the coal sector seeks sustainable practices in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli and Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

