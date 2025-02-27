Left Menu

BJP MLAs Advocate for Renaming Delhi Constituencies

BJP MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Neelam Pehalwan are pushing for the renaming of Delhi's Najafgarh and RK Puram constituencies. Gahlot supports changing Najafgarh to Nahargarh if residents agree, while Pehalwan highlights historical reasons for the change. Anil Sharma also advocates renaming Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:33 IST
BJP MLAs Advocate for Renaming Delhi Constituencies
BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot has endorsed the proposal to change the name of Delhi's Najafgarh assembly constituency to Nahargarh, emphasizing the importance of aligning with the residents' wishes. Gahlot, who previously represented Najafgarh, suggested that public support should drive the renaming initiative.

During a statement to ANI, Gahlot expressed, "If the residents desire a name change, the government and representatives should make it happen." Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neelam Pehalwan, formerly representing Najafgarh, proposed the renaming due to historical injustices under Mughal ruler Shah Alam II, noting Raja Nahar Singh's role in reclaiming the area during the 1857 revolt.

Pehalwan reiterated her intention to champion the cause in the Delhi Assembly, citing strong local support. Concurrently, BJP MLA Anil Sharma assured constituents he would advocate for the renaming of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, stressing that previous approvals await legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025