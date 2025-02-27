BJP MLAs Advocate for Renaming Delhi Constituencies
BJP MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Neelam Pehalwan are pushing for the renaming of Delhi's Najafgarh and RK Puram constituencies. Gahlot supports changing Najafgarh to Nahargarh if residents agree, while Pehalwan highlights historical reasons for the change. Anil Sharma also advocates renaming Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram.
BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot has endorsed the proposal to change the name of Delhi's Najafgarh assembly constituency to Nahargarh, emphasizing the importance of aligning with the residents' wishes. Gahlot, who previously represented Najafgarh, suggested that public support should drive the renaming initiative.
During a statement to ANI, Gahlot expressed, "If the residents desire a name change, the government and representatives should make it happen." Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neelam Pehalwan, formerly representing Najafgarh, proposed the renaming due to historical injustices under Mughal ruler Shah Alam II, noting Raja Nahar Singh's role in reclaiming the area during the 1857 revolt.
Pehalwan reiterated her intention to champion the cause in the Delhi Assembly, citing strong local support. Concurrently, BJP MLA Anil Sharma assured constituents he would advocate for the renaming of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, stressing that previous approvals await legislative action.
