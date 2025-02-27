Supreme Court Declines Intervention in Bhopal Toxic Waste Disposal Dispute
The Supreme Court has denied intervention in the disposal of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant, as the Madhya Pradesh High Court is monitoring the situation. Authorities are following court protocols for waste incineration at Pithampur, with the process expected to commence under expert oversight.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the disposal of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant, deferring the matter to the Madhya Pradesh High Court's oversight. District authorities emphasized adherence to court protocols for waste management.
Pramod Gurjar, SDM of Pithampur, assured that relevant departments, including MPPCB and CPCB, are coordinating efforts for incineration procedures. Preparations are underway for the incineration at a Pithampur facility, aligned with the High Court's directives.
Divisional Commissioner Indore, Deepak Singh, confirmed that the judicial order mandates petitioners to address their cases in Jabalpur's MP High Court. The incineration process is set to begin, following clearance of the site's containers. The Supreme Court highlighted the Madhya Pradesh High Court's oversight, facilitated by a Task Force Committee comprising expert organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest Through Stillness: Shavasana Against Hazardous Waste Disposal
Ministry of Labour and Employment Conducts Public Grievance Disposal Review Meeting
Decades Later, Controversial Chemical Waste Disposal Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Controversial Waste Disposal Operation Begins in Pithampur
Manhattan Man Accused of Gruesome Murder and Attempted Ocean Body Disposal