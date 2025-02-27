Supreme Court Declines Intervention in Bhopal Toxic Waste Disposal Dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the disposal of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant, deferring the matter to the Madhya Pradesh High Court's oversight. District authorities emphasized adherence to court protocols for waste management.

Pramod Gurjar, SDM of Pithampur, assured that relevant departments, including MPPCB and CPCB, are coordinating efforts for incineration procedures. Preparations are underway for the incineration at a Pithampur facility, aligned with the High Court's directives.

Divisional Commissioner Indore, Deepak Singh, confirmed that the judicial order mandates petitioners to address their cases in Jabalpur's MP High Court. The incineration process is set to begin, following clearance of the site's containers. The Supreme Court highlighted the Madhya Pradesh High Court's oversight, facilitated by a Task Force Committee comprising expert organizations.

