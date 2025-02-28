Canada's Provinces Brace for Impact Amid Trade Tensions

Canada holds strong AAA sovereign ratings, but U.S. tariff threats could challenge provincial finances. Analysts warn of potential rating hits to provinces with significant U.S. export exposure if trade tensions escalate.

Top economic contributors Ontario and Quebec face risks due to substantial manufacturing ties with the U.S., while Alberta and Saskatchewan's energy exports also put them in a vulnerable position.

Experts like Douglas Offerman emphasize the disparate provincial impact of U.S. tariffs, with some provinces requiring increased fiscal support amid potential financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)