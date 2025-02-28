Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Equities in Asia slumped and the U.S. dollar hovered near multi-week highs as global trade war concerns dampened market sentiment. Technology shares, including Nvidia, suffered declines. A stronger dollar impacted commodities, while tariffs on imports contributed to market volatility. Analysts foresee potential stimulus from China's National People's Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 07:35 IST
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian equities slumped on Friday as the U.S. dollar hovered near multi-week highs amidst escalating concerns over a global trade war, unsettling market sentiment.

Technology shares were notably affected, with a sell-off in Nvidia and other major Wall Street stocks following a critical earnings report review. The yen and the Swiss franc saw gains due to safe-haven status and lower U.S. Treasury yields.

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU added to market volatility, prompting analysts to predict additional stimulus measures from China's upcoming National People's Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025