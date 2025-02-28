Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Asian equities slumped on Friday as the U.S. dollar hovered near multi-week highs amidst escalating concerns over a global trade war, unsettling market sentiment.

Technology shares were notably affected, with a sell-off in Nvidia and other major Wall Street stocks following a critical earnings report review. The yen and the Swiss franc saw gains due to safe-haven status and lower U.S. Treasury yields.

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU added to market volatility, prompting analysts to predict additional stimulus measures from China's upcoming National People's Congress.

