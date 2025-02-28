Left Menu

Reviving Ties: UK's Energy Dialogue Sparks New Cooperation with China

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband plans a monumental visit to China in March to reignite energy cooperation discussions. The Labour government seeks to improve relations with China by focusing on clean energy and investor engagement, diverging from previous Conservative strategies. The visit marks a pivotal step in UK-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:27 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen bilateral relations, British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is scheduled to journey to China this March to revive discussions on energy collaboration. According to sources, Miliband's visit aims to foster investment and communication amidst strained China relations with the U.S. and EU.

The Labour government, since taking office in July, is recalibrating existing policies, departing from the previous Conservative stance by encouraging Chinese investment in vital sectors but cautiously leaving nuclear power off the current agenda. Instead, the focus will be on sustainable and clean energy solutions.

While tensions with the West remain high, Britain's approach has been distinct, avoiding punitive trade measures against Chinese automakers. This initiative anchors on the hope of rejuvenating economic and political alliances with China's vast market, a significant player in UK trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

