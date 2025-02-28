Reviving Ties: UK's Energy Dialogue Sparks New Cooperation with China

In a strategic move to strengthen bilateral relations, British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is scheduled to journey to China this March to revive discussions on energy collaboration. According to sources, Miliband's visit aims to foster investment and communication amidst strained China relations with the U.S. and EU.

The Labour government, since taking office in July, is recalibrating existing policies, departing from the previous Conservative stance by encouraging Chinese investment in vital sectors but cautiously leaving nuclear power off the current agenda. Instead, the focus will be on sustainable and clean energy solutions.

While tensions with the West remain high, Britain's approach has been distinct, avoiding punitive trade measures against Chinese automakers. This initiative anchors on the hope of rejuvenating economic and political alliances with China's vast market, a significant player in UK trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)