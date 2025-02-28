Market Mayhem: Tariffs Trigger Tumbles on Sensex and Nifty

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, triggered by global market turmoil after the announcement of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

The Sensex fell by 1,073.48 points, reaching 73,538.95, while Nifty dropped by 327.55 points to 22,217.50, as international and domestic investors reacted sharply to escalating trade tensions.

Despite foreign investors offloading equities worth Rs 556.56 crore, some domestic stocks like HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries managed to post modest gains, providing slight relief in an otherwise volatile market environment.

