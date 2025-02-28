Left Menu

Rescue Operations Intensify as Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, 57 Border Roads Organisation workers were trapped by an avalanche. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 16 evacuated so far. Officials cite challenging conditions due to continuous snowfall, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and local authorities prioritize saving lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:10 IST
NDRF Director General Piyush Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a massive avalanche that struck near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, efforts are intensifying to rescue 57 trapped construction workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 16 workers have been successfully evacuated.

The focus remains on maximizing rescues, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah closely monitoring the situation. Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Suman reported challenging conditions due to continuous snowfall, with teams mobilizing to respond. Helicopter services have been hindered by adverse weather.

The Uttarakhand government has issued helpline numbers, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Army units are on standby to assist. The joint efforts underscore the urgency and commitment to saving every life amid the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

