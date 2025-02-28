Left Menu

India's Fiscal Landscape: Analyzing the 2025 Deficit Milestone

India's fiscal deficit reached 74.5% of the annual target by January 2025, totaling Rs 11.69 lakh crore. The fiscal strategy includes increased capital expenditure and a GDP deficit goal of 4.8% for 2024-25, with Rs 10.74 lakh crore transferred to states. Minor deviations from budget targets remain possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:17 IST
India's Fiscal Landscape: Analyzing the 2025 Deficit Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's fiscal deficit reached a significant 74.5% of its annual target by the end of January 2025, as disclosed by the Controller General of Accounts. The shortfall was Rs 11.69 lakh crore during the April-January 2024-2025 period, reflecting a jump compared to the deficit of 63.6% from the previous fiscal year's Revised Estimates.

Revenue data highlighted Rs 19.03 lakh crore in tax earnings, equivalent to 74.4% of the 2024-25 RE, marking a decrease from 80.9% in the same period last year. A total expenditure of Rs 35.7 lakh crore was reported, comprising 75.7% of the RE for the period. The fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is positioned at 4.8% of GDP, a slight reduction from an earlier 4.9% estimate.

ICRA's chief economist, Aditi Nayar, anticipates continued fiscal expansion, with capital expenditure needing to expand by 15% year-on-year in the concluding months of FY25 to align with fiscal targets. Revenue transfers to state governments saw a significant rise, underscoring the Centre's fiscal policy to bolster economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025