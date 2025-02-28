Left Menu

Jharkhand's Fiscal Dynamics: A Controversial Supplementary Budget Passed

The Jharkhand Assembly approved a third supplementary budget worth Rs 5,508 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal. It faced criticism regarding its timing and governmental expenditure failures. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore defended the allocation amid wide-ranging sectoral impacts, including a high job migration rate in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:06 IST
The Jharkhand Assembly has approved a significant third supplementary budget of Rs 5,508 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 following a robust debate. The Finance Minister, Radha Krishna Kishore, revealed that the largest allocation, Rs 971.80 crore, will be directed to the energy department.

BJP's Raj Sinha criticized the timing and necessity of the supplementary budget, highlighting that only a fraction of the previous budget was utilized. He pointed out the government's failure to fulfill its promises, leading to a high migration rate due to job scarcity.

Defending the budget, Krishna Kishore cited the electoral disruptions affecting fiscal operations. With many departments unable to utilize their allocations, funds will be redirected to those in need. Following the assembly's approval, the session has been adjourned until Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

