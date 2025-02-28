Himachal Political Clash: BJP vs Congress on Temple Fund Usage

A fierce political confrontation is unfolding in Himachal Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led government of financial mismanagement and misappropriating temple funds to fulfill social welfare promises. In defense, Housing and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani retorted by firmly maintaining the government's stance on utilizing religious institution funds for benevolent schemes.

Dharmani criticized the BJP's position, stating, "BJP does not have the sole authority to represent Hinduism. Our religion teaches us to care for the most vulnerable sections of society." He highlighted the 'Sukh Ashray' scheme, the only one of its kind in India that grants orphans the status of 'Children of the State,' asserting the noble intent behind the use of temple donations.

He further challenged BJP's allegations by questioning if temple funds were not similarly appropriated for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund during the BJP rule. He stressed that the initiative for orphan care was not an electoral promise but a vision of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Meanwhile, the Congress party, under the leadership of Rajni Patil, plans significant restructuring to fortify its organizational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)