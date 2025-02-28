Left Menu

Global Markets Stumble as U.S. Inflation Fuels Rate Cut Speculation

Global stock markets saw declines, with European shares and Wall Street reacting to the U.S. inflation data that suggests potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The possibility of higher U.S. tariffs and sticky inflation continue to sway investor sentiment and market performance across regions.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:44 IST
Global stock markets are experiencing a downturn following the latest U.S. inflation data, suggesting potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. European shares slipped, while Wall Street opened with minimal gains despite positive U.S. economic indicators.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index showed a slight decrease in inflation, with both general and core measures aligning with economists' expectations. This has sparked speculation of interest rate cuts, though predictions indicate the first cut may not occur until July.

Furthermore, President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China has heightened market anxieties over a potential global trade war. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency and commodities also saw declines, reflecting the broader market trends.

