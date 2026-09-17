Poland's Eastern Skies: Air Traffic Disrupted by Military Maneuvers

Flights at Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow were suspended due to military aviation activities. The action followed Russian drone strikes on Ukraine, prompting Poland to scramble military aircraft and issue aerial attack warnings to residents of two eastern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:32 IST
Poland's Eastern Skies: Air Traffic Disrupted by Military Maneuvers
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Flight operations at Lublin and Rzeszow airports in Poland were recently halted due to the strategic maneuvers of military aviation, according to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA). This disruption comes in response to the escalating tensions in the region, particularly following Russian drone strikes on Ukraine.

The Polish government quickly mobilized military aircraft to ensure national security, emphasizing swift action to protect its airspace. Residents in two eastern regions of Poland received alerts warning of potential aerial attacks, illustrating the heightened state of alert in the country.

These developments underline the ongoing regional instability and Poland's proactive measures to safeguard its territorial integrity and civilian population amidst rising concerns.

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