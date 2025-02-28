Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Dharavi Redevelopment TDR Market

The Maharashtra government announced significant regulatory measures Friday aimed at controlling the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) market in the ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). Key among these actions is capping TDR prices at 90% of the ready reckoner rate to prevent abnormal price hikes, previously reaching up to 120% in Mumbai.

The Dharavi initiative, a landmark urban renewal venture in India, requires other developers to acquire at least 40% of their TDR from its project. This was reduced from an initial 50% requirement post-tender. 'TDR mandates, integral to slum rehabilitation viability, are longstanding,' noted DRP CEO SVR Srinivas in a media briefing, emphasizing their necessity in project finance.

Dharavi's prime location faces constraints in Floor Space Index (FSI) due to surrounding infrastructure, prompting monetization through TDR sales, though the built-up area's marketing decisions remain with developers. Maharashtra plans a BMC portal for real-time TDR transaction tracking to enhance transparency. Despite its historical scale, the project faces liquidity challenges, yet aims to double housing units for residents, underscoring the shifts shaping Mumbai's future.

