Turbulent Talks and Market Reactions: Euro Hits New Lows

The euro experienced a sharp decline on Friday following a heated meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, quashing anticipations of a forthcoming peace agreement in the continuing conflict with Russia.

Expectations of a rapprochement between the U.S. and Ukraine frayed as Trump and Zelenskiy exchanged verbal jabs, leaving the White House without a signed agreement over the development of natural resources. The euro subsequently fell 0.29%, marking its lowest point since mid-February, accentuating current market tensions.

Inflation figures remaining stable provided little relief, as the greenback responded to evolving economic data. Currency markets also reacted to U.S. tariff announcements, with broader implications for global trade. Investors remain cautious as they await clarity on economic policies and the Federal Reserve's next moves.

