Progressive Kerala: A Beacon for Women's Safety and Empowerment

In a state known for its progressive values, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed mixed sentiments about the current state of women's safety during his address at the International Women's Day celebrations, organized by the Kerala Women's Commission (KWC). Despite a reported decline in crimes against women, Vijayan acknowledged that their continued occurrence remains a serious concern.

Stressing the importance of accessible public spaces for women, the Chief Minister noted that despite Kerala's efforts in empowering women, many still lack the confidence to utilize available opportunities. This gap, he insisted, must be addressed promptly to pave the way for true gender equality.

Praise was directed towards Kerala's pioneering role in initiatives like gender budgeting, a move that has garnered appreciation from the United Nations. CM Vijayan reiterated the state's commitment to women empowerment, with plans to allocate 25% of the project outlay towards such initiatives, aiming to foster substantial societal change.

