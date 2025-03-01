Pakistan's Tax Challenge Intensifies Amid IMF Scrutiny

Pakistan is grappling with a significant tax shortfall of PKR 606 billion within the first eight months of this fiscal year, heightening tensions as the country grapples with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to media reports.

The IMF, having extended a USD 7 billion loan, mandated stringent tax collection measures that Pakistan has struggled to adhere to. This period saw a tax collection of PKR 7.342 trillion, impressive yet falling short of the PKR 7.95 trillion target. The deficit highlights ongoing financial strains, aggravated by the government missing monthly targets for seven consecutive months, collecting only PKR 845 billion in February against a PKR 983 billion target.

As the IMF applies pressure, new taxes have been levied on various consumables, burdening the salaried class. Amid these challenges, the World Bank announced a significant partnership, emphasizing clean energy and climate resilience projects as part of a long-term strategic development plan worth USD 20 billion. This sees potential relief offerings while pushing the country towards key economic reforms.

