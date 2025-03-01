Left Menu

Pakistan's Tax Challenge Intensifies Amid IMF Scrutiny

Pakistan's tax shortfall reached PKR 606 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, leading to increased pressure on meeting IMF commitments. Despite growth in tax collection, the government missed targets for seven consecutive months. The IMF has imposed new taxes, affecting consumers significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:08 IST
Pakistan's Tax Challenge Intensifies Amid IMF Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is grappling with a significant tax shortfall of PKR 606 billion within the first eight months of this fiscal year, heightening tensions as the country grapples with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to media reports.

The IMF, having extended a USD 7 billion loan, mandated stringent tax collection measures that Pakistan has struggled to adhere to. This period saw a tax collection of PKR 7.342 trillion, impressive yet falling short of the PKR 7.95 trillion target. The deficit highlights ongoing financial strains, aggravated by the government missing monthly targets for seven consecutive months, collecting only PKR 845 billion in February against a PKR 983 billion target.

As the IMF applies pressure, new taxes have been levied on various consumables, burdening the salaried class. Amid these challenges, the World Bank announced a significant partnership, emphasizing clean energy and climate resilience projects as part of a long-term strategic development plan worth USD 20 billion. This sees potential relief offerings while pushing the country towards key economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025