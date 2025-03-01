Netherlands and UN Agencies Expand PROSPECTS Initiative to Strengthen Resilience and Inclusion in Sudan

The Government of the Netherlands, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Labour Organization (ILO), Sudan’s Commission of Refugees (COR), the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), and other relevant line ministries, has officially launched the second phase of the PROSPECTS partnership. This initiative aims to enhance resilience, self-reliance, and social inclusion for host communities, refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kassala and White Nile, Sudan.

Addressing Sudan’s Growing Displacement Crisis

Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, Sudan has witnessed the forced displacement of over 10 million people, positioning it as one of the world’s largest displacement and protection crises. Additionally, Sudan continues to host more than 840,000 refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring nations. This humanitarian emergency has intensified pressure on already strained resources and services, necessitating coordinated efforts to provide essential support.

Recognizing these challenges, the Government of the Netherlands has taken a leading role in fostering collaboration between humanitarian and development agencies alongside local authorities. Through PROSPECTS Phase 2, the initiative aims to improve access to education, economic opportunities, protection services, and critical infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable future for affected communities.

Building on the Success of PROSPECTS Phase 1

The first phase of PROSPECTS (2020-2024) successfully provided essential support across three core areas: education and training, dignified employment, and protection and inclusion. Key accomplishments include:

59,541 children and youth accessed primary and secondary education, including alternative learning programs.

children and youth accessed primary and secondary education, including alternative learning programs. 4,822 adolescents and youth received skills development training.

adolescents and youth received skills development training. 82,186 forcibly displaced persons gained national civil status registration, including birth certificates.

forcibly displaced persons gained national civil status registration, including birth certificates. 54,266 adults and children received protection and child protection services, including mental health support and referrals.

adults and children received protection and child protection services, including mental health support and referrals. Infrastructure improvements included new classrooms, child-friendly spaces, a child court, civil registry facilities, youth and multi-purpose community centers, water access points, and health centers—creating 300 new jobs .

included new classrooms, child-friendly spaces, a child court, civil registry facilities, youth and multi-purpose community centers, water access points, and health centers—creating . Strengthening of government institutions to enhance services related to registration, justice, child protection, and livelihoods.

PROSPECTS Phase 2: Expanding Impact and Sustainability

Building on these achievements, PROSPECTS Phase 2 will focus on four strategic pillars:

Education and Learning – Equipping young people with skills and knowledge for academic success, community engagement, and workforce readiness. Economic Inclusion – Promoting sustainable livelihoods and creating pathways for decent work. Protection and Inclusion – Strengthening the rights of refugees and host communities while ensuring access to essential services, including child protection. Critical Infrastructure – Enhancing digital connectivity, water and sanitation, and sustainable housing to improve living conditions.

Voices from the Launch Event

At the launch event, Wiesje Elfferich, Deputy Head of the Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Sudan, reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to sustainable solutions for forced displacement:

“The Government of the Netherlands seeks to strengthen the prospects of host communities, refugees, and displaced Sudanese in Kassala and White Nile. By investing in education, job creation, protection, and critical infrastructure, we can empower refugees and host communities to build a more resilient future.”

Stephen Opio, ILO PROSPECTS Chief Technical Advisor for Sudan and Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of economic recovery:

“The Sudan crisis has severely impacted the country’s labor market. We remain committed to supporting recovery efforts, strengthening local institutions, and implementing inclusive labor market policies. Through our partnership with the Netherlands, we will invest in infrastructure rehabilitation that promotes economic livelihoods and dignified employment for displaced persons in Sudan.”

Mohamed Altaj, Assistant Commissioner of Refugees in Kassala, highlighted the rising number of refugees and the need for expanded protection services:

“Sudan continues to receive new refugees, with approximately 100 new arrivals per week in Kassala alone. The deteriorating security and economic situation is driving this displacement. While PROSPECTS II will enhance protection and access to services, further support is needed to strengthen systems and enable sustainable service provision.”

A Multi-Sectoral Commitment for Sustainable Development

Representatives from Sudan’s Ministries of Labour, Education, Social Welfare, and Infrastructure, along with the National Council for Child Welfare and the Humanitarian Aid Commission, reaffirmed their dedication to ensuring the program’s successful implementation. Their involvement underscores a shared commitment to fostering long-term solutions that address the complex needs of refugees, displaced individuals, and host communities.

As PROSPECTS Phase 2 unfolds, continued collaboration between international partners, Sudanese government institutions, and local organizations will be critical in creating a more inclusive and resilient society.