Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Makes History with First WhatsApp e-FIR

Police Station Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir registers its first electronic First Information Report via WhatsApp, highlighting digital advancement in law enforcement, with Muzfar Hussain lodging a complaint about a theft incident. This development signifies a major step toward modernizing policing efforts and improving access to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Makes History with First WhatsApp e-FIR
Representative Image (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward digitalizing law enforcement processes, Police Station Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has inaugurated its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint submitted via WhatsApp. Local police confirmed the milestone in an official statement.

The complainant, Muzfar Hussain, a resident of Basantgarh, reported the theft of 20 iron angles, each valued at Rs 1,000, from his shop on the Panara Route. The incident occurred on February 28 when, following a period of continuous rainfall, he discovered the items were missing upon reopening his shop. A thorough search of the premises yielded no results.

This e-FIR registration under Section 303 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) reflects the commitment of Sub Division Basantgarh to adopt technology for enhanced policing and a more responsive, citizen-focused grievance redressal mechanism. The district police are promoting awareness on New Criminal Laws (NCL) to encourage digital reporting of offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025