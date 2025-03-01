Jammu and Kashmir Makes History with First WhatsApp e-FIR

In a significant move toward digitalizing law enforcement processes, Police Station Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has inaugurated its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint submitted via WhatsApp. Local police confirmed the milestone in an official statement.

The complainant, Muzfar Hussain, a resident of Basantgarh, reported the theft of 20 iron angles, each valued at Rs 1,000, from his shop on the Panara Route. The incident occurred on February 28 when, following a period of continuous rainfall, he discovered the items were missing upon reopening his shop. A thorough search of the premises yielded no results.

This e-FIR registration under Section 303 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) reflects the commitment of Sub Division Basantgarh to adopt technology for enhanced policing and a more responsive, citizen-focused grievance redressal mechanism. The district police are promoting awareness on New Criminal Laws (NCL) to encourage digital reporting of offenses.

