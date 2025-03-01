Left Menu

BJP Slams Telangana Government over SLBC Tunnel Collapse

BJP MLAs criticized both current and previous governments for the SLBC tunnel accident in Telangana, attributing it to mismanagement. Rescue operations are underway for the eight trapped workers. While Prime Minister Modi offers support, local officials review ongoing rescue efforts despite challenges posed by water and slush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 19:32 IST
BJP MLAs visit Nagarkurnool SLBC tunnel accident site (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLAs visited the site of the SLBC tunnel accident in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, attributing the incident to governmental mismanagement. BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy criticized the current and former governments, asserting their negligence endangered lives, as rescue efforts continue.

BJP MLA Payal Shankar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring all necessary assistance is provided. Meanwhile, Telangana's top officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, convened at the site to oversee rescue operations and strategize on saving the trapped workers.

The focus remains on rescuing the eight workers trapped due to February 22's roof collapse. Though rescue operations face difficulties from water and mud, teams work diligently to clear obstructions. Family members of the trapped await anxiously, hoping for a safe rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

