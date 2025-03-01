Himachal Pradesh Launches '100 Gems' Initiative for Student Coaching

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the 'Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna' program. This ambitious initiative aims to provide free competitive examination coaching to 6,800 students across the state, an official statement announced.

CRACK Academy, responsible for the program's implementation, will offer free coaching to 100 top students from each Assembly constituency, which involves an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore. Additionally, a tiered concession approach will benefit the next groups of 200 and 500 students with coaching discounts of 75% and 50% respectively.

The event also marked the launch of a major awareness campaign to inform students and parents about the educational opportunities this initiative holds. Originally piloted in the Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency, the initiative has already benefited 220 students from 50 schools in Kangra district, with plans to expand further, creating significant employment in the state and reinvigorating learning facilities.

