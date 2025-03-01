Left Menu

India Unveils Cross-Border Railway to Boost Bhutan Connectivity

The Indian Railways has proposed a new railway line connecting Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu, Bhutan, aiming to foster stronger bilateral relations and improve regional connectivity under the 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies. The project, announced at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, encompasses strategic infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:59 IST
Proposed Assam-Bhutan railway line (Photo/Press release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster regional connectivity and foster stronger India-Bhutan relations, Indian Railways has proposed a new railway line linking Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu in Bhutan. This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's 'Act East Policy' and 'Neighborhood First Policy'.

Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit in Guwahati, the project is estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore. The railway line spans 69.04 km and includes six new stations and significant infrastructural developments.

The proposed railway is expected to enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the neighboring countries, offering Bhutan its first-ever rail link and positioning Bodoland as a critical trade hub. This project marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral ties and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

