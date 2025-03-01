Manipur's Path to Stability: Congress Welcomes Review Meeting Outcomes

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh welcomed the results of a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing approval of the decision to reopen free movement in the state from March 8. He termed it as a significant and positive step forward for Manipur.

Speaking to reporters, Singh, however, questioned why such decisions were delayed when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power. He also endorsed the decision on border fencing, describing it as a fulfillment of a "long-standing demand" from the local population.

The review meeting took place in Delhi with key officials including the Governor of Manipur, senior security personnel, and other government dignitaries in attendance. Amit Shah reiterated the Indian government's commitment to peace in Manipur and directed officials to ensure free movement by March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)