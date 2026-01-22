U.S. Energy Secretary Rules Out Security Guarantees for Oil Firms in Venezuela
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the United States will not offer security guarantees to oil companies operating in Venezuela. Companies in the sector are accustomed to navigating such challenges independently, Wright noted, as they conduct operations globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:45 IST
In a candid interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that the United States will not extend security guarantees to oil companies interested in operating in Venezuela.
Wright emphasized that the U.S. government will not involve itself in providing ground security for these firms, as it's a challenge that comes with the territory of global operations.
He further pointed out that oil and gas companies are experienced in managing such risks due to their extensive international ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)