U.S. Energy Secretary Rules Out Security Guarantees for Oil Firms in Venezuela

In a candid interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that the United States will not extend security guarantees to oil companies interested in operating in Venezuela.

Wright emphasized that the U.S. government will not involve itself in providing ground security for these firms, as it's a challenge that comes with the territory of global operations.

He further pointed out that oil and gas companies are experienced in managing such risks due to their extensive international ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)