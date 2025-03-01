BSF Foils Border Smuggling: Pistol and Heroin Seized

In a significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a potential smuggling operation along the border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering a firearm and suspected narcotics.

On the night of February 28, 2025, BSF personnel, guided by crucial intelligence, conducted a meticulous search operation in an agricultural field near Tindiwala village. Their efforts led to the recovery of a Glock pistol, cleverly wrapped in white adhesive tape, with an attached iron hook, indicating possible drone use.

The following morning, on March 1, 2025, vigilant BSF troops uncovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing 590 grams near the Satluj river. This packet, similarly wrapped and equipped with an iron hook, underscores the innovative smuggling methods employed. These operations underline the BSF's enhanced surveillance strategies to prevent cross-border smuggling.

