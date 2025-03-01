Left Menu

BSF Foils Border Smuggling: Pistol and Heroin Seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering a pistol and a suspected heroin packet in separate operations. Quick actions based on intelligence inputs highlight the ongoing efforts of the BSF to curb cross-border illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:47 IST
BSF Foils Border Smuggling: Pistol and Heroin Seized
BSF recovers pistol, heroin near Ferozepur border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a potential smuggling operation along the border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering a firearm and suspected narcotics.

On the night of February 28, 2025, BSF personnel, guided by crucial intelligence, conducted a meticulous search operation in an agricultural field near Tindiwala village. Their efforts led to the recovery of a Glock pistol, cleverly wrapped in white adhesive tape, with an attached iron hook, indicating possible drone use.

The following morning, on March 1, 2025, vigilant BSF troops uncovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing 590 grams near the Satluj river. This packet, similarly wrapped and equipped with an iron hook, underscores the innovative smuggling methods employed. These operations underline the BSF's enhanced surveillance strategies to prevent cross-border smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025