PM Modi's Eventful Gujarat Visit Amid Miliest Fest with Tony Abbott

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit, marking a significant itinerary beginning with his arrival at Jamnagar Airport. According to officials, PM Modi will spend the night at the Jamnagar Circuit House before continuing his engagements across the state.

During his time in Jamnagar, PM Modi will reside in the Rangmati Room within the Circuit House. His Sunday plans involve visiting Vantara, a Reliance-operated animal rescue and rehabilitation center, followed by a trip to the renowned Sasan Gir National Park.

The Prime Minister will later proceed to Somnath in the Gir district to offer prayers at the historic Somnath Mahadev Temple. Preparations have been finalized, concluded Gujarat Minister Mulubhai Bera, to welcome PM Modi as he travels through Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Gir districts during his visit.

PM Modi's connection to Saurashtra is well-documented, frequently visiting the region. He will start his day in Vantara, followed by a significant visit to the Somnath Temple, explained Bera to ANI, noting the excitement brewing across Jamnagar and Dwarka districts ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Earlier, PM Modi met with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is in India. Highlighting their camaraderie, Modi noted Abbott's appreciation for millets during a visit to Dilli Haat in New Delhi. A picture of the meeting was shared on X, marking Abbott's interest in millet-based food offerings during his Indian tour.

The Millets Experience Centre, launched by former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and NAFED's Rajbir Singh in April 2023, aims to increase awareness and adoption of millets in India's diverse food palette. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare emphasized this initiative's importance in promoting healthier dietary habits nationwide.

