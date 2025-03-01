Telangana ACB's February 2025 Crackdown: 23 Arrests & Conviction in Corruption Cases

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made notable strides in combating corruption, registering 17 cases in February 2025. Of these, 15 were trap cases and two involved disproportionate assets, according to a recent press release.

The operations resulted in the arrest and judicial remand of 23 public servants, including two outsourcing employees and private individuals. A total of Rs. 7,60,000 in bribes was seized from officials in departments such as BC Welfare, Energy, Education, and more. The ACB has also uncovered assets valued at Rs. 4,13,78,767 in two cases involving unexplained wealth, said the agency.

In a significant breakthrough, the bureau secured a conviction in an old trap case. GM Sudarshan, a Panchayat Secretary from Nizamabad District, was convicted on February 14, 2025, for offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 20,000, highlighting the ACB's commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)