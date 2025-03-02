Russian Defences Thwart Drone Assault on Turkstream Pipeline
Russian air defences successfully repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones on a compressor station in the Turkstream pipeline system, crucial for transporting Russian gas to Europe. The incident raised security concerns, with Russian and Hungarian officials urging for protective measures to safeguard essential energy infrastructure.
In a coordinated defense effort, Russian air defences intercepted and neutralized three Ukrainian drones targeting a compressor station associated with the Turkstream pipeline on Saturday, ensuring the continued safe flow of gas to Europe, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
The incident prompted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to engage with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, emphasizing the need for vigilance against future threats. Fidan committed to utilizing all resources to forestall further incidents, as detailed on the Russian foreign ministry's website.
Concerns over energy infrastructure security were echoed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who, informed of the attack through direct communication with Lavrov, stressed the importance of maintaining protective measures under the European Union's oversight to safeguard the pipeline's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vance Critiques European Internal Threats; Jaishankar Celebrates India's Democratic Resilience
China Advocates for Europe's Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
Zelenskyy Advocates for Europe's Unified Military Force
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says time has come for the creation of 'armed forces of Europe', reports AP.
Europe's Vision: Armed Forces for a United Front