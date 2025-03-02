Finnish-Estonian Collaboration: Averting Seizure of Eagle S
Finnish power grid operator Fingrid and Estonian partner Elering have agreed to forego seizing the Eagle S oil tanker, linked to a Baltic Sea power cable break. Instead, they will seek compensation through court. Ongoing regional tensions have heightened security measures in the Baltic Sea.
In a recent development, Finnish power grid operator Fingrid, along with its Estonian counterpart Elering, decided against seizing the Eagle S oil tanker. The tanker, suspected of causing damage to a Baltic Sea power cable, was subjected to an investigation after Finland's coast guard boarded it on December 26.
The Eagle S, registered in the Cook Islands, remains anchored in a Finnish bay as authorities continue to investigate the breach of the Estlink 2 power cable and four fiber-optic internet lines. Despite the option to take over the vessel, Fingrid and Elering estimate the costs involved would surpass its value. Consequently, the companies will pursue compensation via legal avenues.
Tensions in the Baltic Sea region have escalated since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, leading to increased surveillance and military presence in the area by NATO. The region has seen a series of outages affecting power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, keeping operators on high alert.
