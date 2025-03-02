Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Zaporizhzhia Plant as Ukraine Condemns IAEA Breach

Ukraine has condemned the breach of its sovereignty by IAEA officials entering Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via Russian-occupied land. The mission faced delays due to military activity, with both sides blaming each other for safety breaches. Historically, IAEA accessed the site from Kyiv-controlled areas.

Ukraine has come forward with a strong condemnation after employees of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accessed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant through Russian-occupied territories.

In an email statement, Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia of manipulating international organizations, citing blackmail and unauthorized mechanisms imposed within the occupied zones. The IAEA's new monitoring mission arrived on Saturday at the beleaguered plant, under Russian control since 2022, for the first time by way of Russian-controlled areas.

The IAEA's visit had faced significant delays due to ongoing military tensions, with both Moscow and Kyiv pointing fingers at each other for compromising the safety of the mission. Historically, such inspections had been conducted from regions under the Ukrainian government's oversight.

