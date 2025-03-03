Left Menu

Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase

Haryana Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder. Her body was discovered in a suitcase near Rohtak. A Special Investigation Task Force is probing the case amidst allegations from her mother about political motives linked to her rising stature and connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:50 IST
Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase
Body of woman found in Rohtak in a suitcase (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, the Haryana Police have apprehended a suspect linked to the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was discovered in a suitcase near Rohtak, as confirmed by authorities on Monday.

To unravel the complexities surrounding the case, a Special Investigation Task Force has been established. Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar disclosed that Himani's phone has been recovered and advanced techniques, including cyber and forensic investigations, are being employed to explore every potential lead.

The tragedy is compounded by allegations made by Himani's mother, Savita, who accuses the electoral environment and party politics of being the catalyst for her daughter's demise. Savita claims that her daughter's prominence within the Congress Party and associations with high-profile members could have incited lethal envy.

Famed Congress figure Bhupinder Singh Hooda has voiced outrage over the murder, criticizing the state government's handling of law and order. Hooda, engaging actively with law enforcement, is pressing for a diligent probe and unwavering justice, condemning Haryana's status regarding crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025