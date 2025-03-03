Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase

In a shocking development, the Haryana Police have apprehended a suspect linked to the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was discovered in a suitcase near Rohtak, as confirmed by authorities on Monday.

To unravel the complexities surrounding the case, a Special Investigation Task Force has been established. Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar disclosed that Himani's phone has been recovered and advanced techniques, including cyber and forensic investigations, are being employed to explore every potential lead.

The tragedy is compounded by allegations made by Himani's mother, Savita, who accuses the electoral environment and party politics of being the catalyst for her daughter's demise. Savita claims that her daughter's prominence within the Congress Party and associations with high-profile members could have incited lethal envy.

Famed Congress figure Bhupinder Singh Hooda has voiced outrage over the murder, criticizing the state government's handling of law and order. Hooda, engaging actively with law enforcement, is pressing for a diligent probe and unwavering justice, condemning Haryana's status regarding crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)