DC's Saffron Flag Controversy: Political Motives or Tradition?

Udupi Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa finds herself in the crosshairs amid allegations of political bias after she was seen holding a saffron flag during the Paryaya Procession. Swaroopa has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting her participation was purely in an official capacity.

The controversy erupted after the District Congress Committee's Legal and Human Rights Cell wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against Swaroopa. The flag-raising incident allegedly involved local BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna handing the RSS-affiliated flag to Swaroopa, sparking accusations of breaching constitutional secular principles.

Swaroopa reiterated that her involvement in the event, part of the traditional Paryayotsava programme at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple, was devoid of any political motives. The Paryaya system is a biennial ritual transfer of temple management, established by the 13th-century philosopher Sri Madhwacharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)