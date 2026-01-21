Left Menu

DC's Saffron Flag Controversy: Political Motives or Tradition?

Udupi Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa denied allegations of political participation after holding a saffron flag during the Paryaya Procession. A local Congress committee had called for action, accusing her of breaching secular principles. The Paryaya ceremony involves the transfer of temple control in Udupi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:14 IST
DC's Saffron Flag Controversy: Political Motives or Tradition?
  • Country:
  • India

Udupi Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa finds herself in the crosshairs amid allegations of political bias after she was seen holding a saffron flag during the Paryaya Procession. Swaroopa has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting her participation was purely in an official capacity.

The controversy erupted after the District Congress Committee's Legal and Human Rights Cell wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against Swaroopa. The flag-raising incident allegedly involved local BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna handing the RSS-affiliated flag to Swaroopa, sparking accusations of breaching constitutional secular principles.

Swaroopa reiterated that her involvement in the event, part of the traditional Paryayotsava programme at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple, was devoid of any political motives. The Paryaya system is a biennial ritual transfer of temple management, established by the 13th-century philosopher Sri Madhwacharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026