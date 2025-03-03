Tensions Rise as China Targets U.S. Agriculture Amid Trade War

China has set its sights on U.S. agricultural exports as it plans countermeasures against recent U.S. import tariffs, according to the Global Times. This move marks an escalation in the trade war between the two largest economies, as President Trump's tariff threats take effect.

The Chinese government is preparing tariffs and non-tariff measures, potentially affecting sectors like soybeans, meat, and grains, critical to U.S. exports. China's commerce ministry and the U.S. embassy in Beijing have not yet commented on this development, leaving the market in anticipation.

This situation unfolds amid China's annual parliamentary meeting, where economic plans for 2025 are expected to be announced. Analysts suggest a trade war is not certain, but if it continues, it could disrupt global markets significantly.

