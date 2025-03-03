Cryptocurrency Surges and Market Turmoil Amid Tariff Tensions

Asian stock markets showed cautious gains at the beginning of the week as anticipation over potential tariffs loomed large in investors' minds. In a surprising turn of events, bitcoin surged following news of its planned inclusion in a new U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve.

President Trump revealed on social media that the strategic reserve would feature digital assets including bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano. Following a 10% rise on Sunday, bitcoin adjusted to $93,230 on Monday, while ether stabilized at $2,448.

Amid these developments, concerns continue over global tariffs, with tensions between the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and China escalating. Investors remain on edge as markets await key economic indicators from the U.S., including the January payrolls report and Federal Reserve actions.

