Governor Ravi's Bold Take on Aryan-Dravidian Narrative
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi questioned the Aryan-Dravidian race narrative at a conference on the Indus Civilization in Chennai. He critiqued historical claims of Aryan invasions as European constructs to justify imperialism, and called for a re-evaluation of the Saraswati-Indus Civilization.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi raised eyebrows with his comments on the long-standing Aryan-Dravidian debate during the National Conference on 'Indus Civilisation: Its Culture & People - Archaeological Insights,' held at DG Vaishnav College, Chennai. The event, organized by the Centre for South Indian Studies, provided a platform for discussions on the origins and culture of the Indus Civilization.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Ravi challenged the conventional narrative, stating that 'Aryan' was never depicted as a race in ancient Indian literature. He argued that the notion of Aryans as a separate race originated from European interests, designed to justify colonial imperialism. According to Ravi, this narrative has influenced many, creating unnecessary division.
Highlighting the importance of revisiting historical accounts, Ravi advocated for the acknowledgment of the Saraswati-Indus Civilization as a singular entity, dismissing the divisive race theories. Echoing the rhetoric of social reformers like E. V. Ramasamy Naicker, he criticized the portrayal of Aryans as destructive invaders, suggesting these were exaggerated accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Explosion at Bio-Gas Plant: Worker Killed in Chennai
Historic Gathering: Chennai Hosts Largest Para-Athletics Championship
Chennai Hosts Historic 23rd National Para Athletics Championship
Gujarat Stallions Claim Narrow Victory Against Chennai Heat in Intense InBL Pro U25 Showdown
DMK Stages Major Protest in Chennai: Opposes Language and Education Policies