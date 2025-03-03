Left Menu

Governor Ravi's Bold Take on Aryan-Dravidian Narrative

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi questioned the Aryan-Dravidian race narrative at a conference on the Indus Civilization in Chennai. He critiqued historical claims of Aryan invasions as European constructs to justify imperialism, and called for a re-evaluation of the Saraswati-Indus Civilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:20 IST
Governor Ravi's Bold Take on Aryan-Dravidian Narrative
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at event (Photo/ Youtube-DG Vaishnav College). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi raised eyebrows with his comments on the long-standing Aryan-Dravidian debate during the National Conference on 'Indus Civilisation: Its Culture & People - Archaeological Insights,' held at DG Vaishnav College, Chennai. The event, organized by the Centre for South Indian Studies, provided a platform for discussions on the origins and culture of the Indus Civilization.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ravi challenged the conventional narrative, stating that 'Aryan' was never depicted as a race in ancient Indian literature. He argued that the notion of Aryans as a separate race originated from European interests, designed to justify colonial imperialism. According to Ravi, this narrative has influenced many, creating unnecessary division.

Highlighting the importance of revisiting historical accounts, Ravi advocated for the acknowledgment of the Saraswati-Indus Civilization as a singular entity, dismissing the divisive race theories. Echoing the rhetoric of social reformers like E. V. Ramasamy Naicker, he criticized the portrayal of Aryans as destructive invaders, suggesting these were exaggerated accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025