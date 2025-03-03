Governor Ravi's Bold Take on Aryan-Dravidian Narrative

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi raised eyebrows with his comments on the long-standing Aryan-Dravidian debate during the National Conference on 'Indus Civilisation: Its Culture & People - Archaeological Insights,' held at DG Vaishnav College, Chennai. The event, organized by the Centre for South Indian Studies, provided a platform for discussions on the origins and culture of the Indus Civilization.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ravi challenged the conventional narrative, stating that 'Aryan' was never depicted as a race in ancient Indian literature. He argued that the notion of Aryans as a separate race originated from European interests, designed to justify colonial imperialism. According to Ravi, this narrative has influenced many, creating unnecessary division.

Highlighting the importance of revisiting historical accounts, Ravi advocated for the acknowledgment of the Saraswati-Indus Civilization as a singular entity, dismissing the divisive race theories. Echoing the rhetoric of social reformers like E. V. Ramasamy Naicker, he criticized the portrayal of Aryans as destructive invaders, suggesting these were exaggerated accounts.

