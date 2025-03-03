China's Waning Appetite: The Decline of U.S. Farm Goods Exports

Chinese imports of U.S. agricultural products continue to decline amidst escalating trade tensions with the United States. New tariffs by President Trump and corresponding countermeasures from Beijing are set to further impact trade, raising the cumulative tariffs on Chinese goods to 20%.

State media outlets suggest Beijing's retaliatory actions will target U.S. agriculture through a mix of tariffs and non-tariff measures. Amidst these uncertainties, China remains a key market despite a 14% drop in imports to $29.25 billion in 2024.

American exports of critical agricultural goods like soybeans, corn, and cotton are down, as China diversifies its sources, turning to countries like Brazil and Australia. This shift challenges U.S. farmers who still view China as an "irreplaceable" market.

(With inputs from agencies.)