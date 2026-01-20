EU Leader Warns US on Greenland Tariffs: A Threat to Alliances
Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, admonishes the US against punitive tariffs over Greenland, warning it could harm European partnerships. Addressing the World Economic Forum, she underscores the sanctity of existing trade deals and urges cooperation on Arctic security amid rising tensions.
- Country:
- Switzerland
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday cautioned the United States against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies over Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, she described the potential move as a 'mistake,' emphasizing that it could damage long-standing partnerships.
Von der Leyen stressed the significance of trust between allies, referencing a trade agreement reached last July. 'In politics as in business, a deal is a deal,' she remarked, highlighting the importance of maintaining commitments once made.
Her appeal followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose tariffs unless a Greenland deal was achieved. Von der Leyen proposed cooperation with the US on Arctic security, underscoring mutual interests, and announced a European investment surge in Greenland to adapt to evolving global dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum
Navigating the Greenland Dispute: A Call for Arctic Security Cooperation
Arctic Security: Navigating the Greenland Tensions
France Backs Suspension of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Greenland Dispute
France Backs Suspension of EU-US Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions