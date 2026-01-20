Left Menu

EU Leader Warns US on Greenland Tariffs: A Threat to Alliances

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, admonishes the US against punitive tariffs over Greenland, warning it could harm European partnerships. Addressing the World Economic Forum, she underscores the sanctity of existing trade deals and urges cooperation on Arctic security amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:08 IST
EU Leader Warns US on Greenland Tariffs: A Threat to Alliances
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Photo/X/@vonderleyen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday cautioned the United States against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies over Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, she described the potential move as a 'mistake,' emphasizing that it could damage long-standing partnerships.

Von der Leyen stressed the significance of trust between allies, referencing a trade agreement reached last July. 'In politics as in business, a deal is a deal,' she remarked, highlighting the importance of maintaining commitments once made.

Her appeal followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose tariffs unless a Greenland deal was achieved. Von der Leyen proposed cooperation with the US on Arctic security, underscoring mutual interests, and announced a European investment surge in Greenland to adapt to evolving global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026