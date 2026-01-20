EU Leader Warns US on Greenland Tariffs: A Threat to Alliances

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday cautioned the United States against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies over Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, she described the potential move as a 'mistake,' emphasizing that it could damage long-standing partnerships.

Von der Leyen stressed the significance of trust between allies, referencing a trade agreement reached last July. 'In politics as in business, a deal is a deal,' she remarked, highlighting the importance of maintaining commitments once made.

Her appeal followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose tariffs unless a Greenland deal was achieved. Von der Leyen proposed cooperation with the US on Arctic security, underscoring mutual interests, and announced a European investment surge in Greenland to adapt to evolving global dynamics.

