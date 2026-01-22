Left Menu

DP World Powers Central India with Powarkheda Logistics Hub

DP World has signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh to establish the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub, aiming to boost India's export capabilities. This inland logistics gateway will enhance supply chains, integrate cold storage and warehousing, and position Madhya Pradesh as a key node in global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance India's export capabilities, logistics giant DP World announced an agreement with Madhya Pradesh to develop the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub. Set to become an inland logistics powerhouse, the hub is designed to cut transit times, integrate cold chains, and bolster the supply chain network.

The signing ceremony took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, attended by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World's Group Chairman and CEO, and Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. This partnership marks a pivotal step in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a central player in India's trade ecosystem.

Spanning 88.3 acres, the Rail-centric Powarkheda Hub will link Central India directly to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, facilitating faster and more cost-effective containerized trade. The initiative aims to support sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and agri-commodities, driving growth and creating new opportunities for local businesses.

