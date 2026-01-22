Transformative Roads: Paving Paths to A Developed Rural India

The Ministry of Rural Development has announced a significant step forward in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV, sanctioning more than 10,000 km of road projects. This ambitious initiative spans Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

The construction of these roads is set to transform the connectivity of approximately 3,270 previously isolated rural habitations, thus unlocking new opportunities for these communities by improving their access to critical services such as healthcare and education.

Targeting unconnected areas based on various criteria, this effort will contribute significantly to rural development, reinforced by a substantial fiscal investment of Rs 70,125 crore.

